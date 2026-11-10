Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Poland in connection with an incident in that country that resulted in loss of life, Report informs.

"We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Krakow, Poland, which resulted in loss of lifes and many injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Our thoughts are with the people of Poland during this difficult time," the MFA said in a post on X.

On November 7, six people were killed and nearly 10 others were injured as a result of a shooting in the main square of the Polish city of Kraków.