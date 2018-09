© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference, February 16-17.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Within the framework of the visit Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and will hold bilateral meetings.