    ​Azerbaijani Foreign Minister pays working visit to US

    Elmar Mammadyarov to participate at 69th session of UN General Assembly

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pays a working visit to the United States to attend  the 69th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York,  Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry. 

    During the visit E. Mammadyarov will participate and make a speech at  the general debate of UN GA 69th session. It is expected that the minister will also participate at UN meetings on various issues, will hold a series of  bilateral and multilateral meetings.

