Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a visit to Kuwait to participate in the 42nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Kuwait on May 27-28.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the visit, E. Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the meeting, and hold a number of bilateral meetings.