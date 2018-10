Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Malaysia.

Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19.

During the visit, bilateral ministerial meeting is also expected.