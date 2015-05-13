FM: Azerbaijan to donate 2 million Euros to Afghanistan National Army Trust Fund by end of 2017

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan contributes significantly to the RSM by providing troops, multimodal transit, training and financial assistance. Azerbaijan has already made one million Euros donations to the Afghanistan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund in 2012, and will further donate 2 million Euros to ANA Trust Fund by the end of 2017." Report informs, that Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said it at the ministerial meeting of NATO countries that contribute to Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, held in Antalya.

According to the Minister, experience of the last decade demonstrated that military assistance alone is not enough for establishing sustainable peace in Afghanistan: "Therefore, my country’s contribution to the stability of Afghanistan goes well beyond of our involvement in NATO operations. We support Afghanistan on its path towards self-reliance by enhancing practical contributions in the areas of education and training, infrastructure development, investments, and financial aid."

E.Mammadyarov noted that ADA University in Azerbaijan holds annual governance trainings for Afghan officials in addition to NATO trainings at its facilities and Mine Agency provides mine-awareness projects, Ministry of Emergency is about to sign a memorandum to allow Afghan nationals to have a full 4-year education at its Academy:" We are building a school in Afghanistan. My government covers all expenses. We also need to help Afghan government in its vast reform agenda. Transport infrastructure is a very important part of it. We should link Afghanistan and Europe in the shortest way possible. New Alat Sea Port on the Caspian shore of Azerbaijan and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, linking Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, will bring its added-values in this regard and beyond, restoring the ancient Silk Road. Future of Afghanistan will also very much depend on the neighbors and we should all help to make Afghanistan story a successful one."