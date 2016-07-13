Azerbaijani FM: Legal status of the Caspian Sea should be resolved in a respect for rights of littoral states

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Considerable work has been done to harmonize the provisions of the draft Convention on a legal status of the Caspian Sea. Policy decisions and agreements reached at the summit of heads of Caspian states contributed to the efficiency of future negotiations on the draft Convention as a whole."

Report informs, it was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Astana.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister highlighted the fruitful work of the Ad Hoc Working Group at the level of deputy foreign ministers and their efforts to achieve a consensus on many of the fundamental provisions. "We hope that the result of years of work will create a comprehensive legal framework for the collaboration and cooperation of the states in the Caspian Sea."

"In order to improve the legal framework for the cooperation of the Caspian states, have been initiated a number of sectoral agreements on projects in trade, economic, transport and logistics and environmental fields, as well as security issues. Azerbaijan takes an active part in the discussion and coordination of these projects, but at the same time, believe it is premature to discuss the draft documents, the provisions of which might prejudice the legal status of Caspian Sea before the adoption of a Convention", said Mammadyarov.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that prior to the next summit of heads of Caspian littoral states, it's important to reach agreement on all inconsistent provisions of the draft Convention. However, it is also necessary to make every effort to accelerate the harmonization of the provisions of the draft Convention, which constitute an important basis for the determination of the Caspian legal status.

"We attach great importance to the agreements on delimitation of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, and we hope for a speedy resolution of issues on delimitation of the seabed in the central and southern parts of the Caspian Sea", he said.

"The Azerbaijani side believes that all issues of the Caspian Sea's legal status must be resolved in a spirit of respect for the sovereign rights of littoral states and mutually beneficial partnership, and through confidence-building between the parties, in particular with regard to regional stability, security, economic and scientific-research activities in the Caspian Sea. Confidence-building measures should include, inter alia, ensuring the equal security for all Caspian states. We also believe that the strengthening of stability in the Caspian Sea should be based on the interests of all parties and undiminished security for each other, respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence Caspian states and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other", said Elmar Mammadyarov.