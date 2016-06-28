​Azerbaijani delegation member to PACE comments on bribery accusations

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The accusations that Azerbaijani government has given bribe to Italian MP Luca Volontè is a nonsense. It is a lie and slander as part of the dirty operations against Azerbaijan. Armenia will not cease such operations against Azerbaijan because they have nothing left to do but libel”.

Report was told by the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) delegation member Rovshan Rzayev in his statement.

Commenting on alleged information on giving a bribery of the amount of 2,390,000 to Italian MP Luca Volontè, R.Rzayev stated that all accusations against Azerbaijan within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe are baseless: We have repeatedly asked them about the concept of a "political prisoner". They failed to answer this question. After Azerbaijan has solved some problems, this issue was raised again. Allegedly Luca Volontè has been given a bribe. First of all, if the bribe was given, why was it transferred from an account to an account?! We do not know what operations Luca Volontè had so they were presented in this light.

Over 27 countries and 360 MPs act within the PACE. Do all of these MPs headed by Luca Volontè and carry out what he instructs? I have attended that meeting, even some MPs of the Italian delegation voted against Azerbaijan. All these claims are based on lies and have no prospect'.

R.Rzayev noted that those, who raised the issue, should get information about human rights in Armenia: 'Armenian government's policies in all directions have failed. I would like to state again that it is an Armenian smear campaign against Azerbaijan. We would have to protest, if the issue had relation with Azerbaijan. But it has no relation with Azerbaijan. Italy is mentioned regarding the issue and it will assess the situation'.

Notably, the article, published in Italian Il Fatto newspaper claims that MP Luca Volontè, represented in the Italian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, received a bribe of 2,390,000 EUR from Azerbaijani government in 2013. Azerbaijani MPs Elkhan Suleymanov and Muslum Mammadov were also mentioned in regard with the issue.