Azerbaijani and German Foreign Ministers discuss regional and global issues

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Report informs referring to the MFA, Elmar Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the countries in political, economic, humanitarian, scientific and educational felds and noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany is close to three billion dollars. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the non-oil sector.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and also noted that there is favorable potentialfor further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on regional and global issues.