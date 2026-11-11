Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan urges countries to meet existing climate commitments

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 18:59
    Azerbaijan urges countries to meet existing climate commitments

    Azerbaijan is ready to work closely with Türkiye and all parties to achieve a shared climate goal by building on the legacy of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev said.

    Report's correspondent in Antalya reports that Musayev made the remarks at a high-level meeting during COP31.

    Musayev said Azerbaijan remained firmly committed to multilateral cooperation, strengthening ties between countries, building trust and promoting collective solutions, particularly as international cooperation and the multilateral system face growing challenges.

    He said recent climate disasters were a reminder that climate change was already affecting people's livelihoods.

    "Adapting to climate change and building resilience therefore require adequate financing, technology transfer and capacity building, particularly in developing countries that have already made commitments in this area. We must now ensure those commitments are fulfilled," he said.

    Musayev said countries could not keep calling for more ambitious climate targets while existing commitments remained unmet. He warned that doing so could further erode trust in the multilateral climate process.

    "Our priority must therefore be to put agreements into practice, particularly by fully delivering on the climate finance commitments made in Baku. Climate finance must be accessible, predictable and adequate for developing countries. Türkiye's COP31 presidency offers an important opportunity to turn commitments into action," he said.

    COP29 COP31 Teymur Musayev Climate change
    Teymur Musayev: Azərbaycan iqlim məqsədinə nail olmaq üçün bütün tərəflərlə əməkdaşlıq etməyə hazırdır
    Теймур Мусаев: Азербайджан готов сотрудничать со всеми сторонами для достижения цели по климату
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:57
    Caucasus Muslims Office condemns event held at Blue Mosque in Iravan
    Religion
    20:43
    Kavelashvili: Georgia ready for close cooperation within climate initiatives
    Ecology
    20:25
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Foreign policy
    20:08
    Photo
    Western Azerbaijan's lost homelands: The bitter fate of Gursali
    Domestic policy
    19:40
    G7 backs diplomacy with Iran, calls for safe passage through Hormuz
    Region
    19:33
    G7 foreign ministers agree to boost winter aid for Ukraine
    Other countries
    19:21
    Armenian, Iranian leaders discuss bilateral cooperation at COP31
    Region
    19:07
    Azerbaijan pledges 40% emissions cut by 2035, Teymur Musayev says
    Ecology
    18:59
    Azerbaijan urges countries to meet existing climate commitments
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed