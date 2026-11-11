Azerbaijan urges countries to meet existing climate commitments

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan is ready to work closely with Türkiye and all parties to achieve a shared climate goal by building on the legacy of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev said.

Report's correspondent in Antalya reports that Musayev made the remarks at a high-level meeting during COP31.

Musayev said Azerbaijan remained firmly committed to multilateral cooperation, strengthening ties between countries, building trust and promoting collective solutions, particularly as international cooperation and the multilateral system face growing challenges.

He said recent climate disasters were a reminder that climate change was already affecting people's livelihoods.

"Adapting to climate change and building resilience therefore require adequate financing, technology transfer and capacity building, particularly in developing countries that have already made commitments in this area. We must now ensure those commitments are fulfilled," he said.

Musayev said countries could not keep calling for more ambitious climate targets while existing commitments remained unmet. He warned that doing so could further erode trust in the multilateral climate process.

"Our priority must therefore be to put agreements into practice, particularly by fully delivering on the climate finance commitments made in Baku. Climate finance must be accessible, predictable and adequate for developing countries. Türkiye's COP31 presidency offers an important opportunity to turn commitments into action," he said.