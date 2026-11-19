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The strengthening of cooperation between the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan parliamentary friendship groups and collaboration in other formats has been discussed.

According to Report, the issue was addressed during a meeting between Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), and Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the friendship and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are developing successfully in all areas.

It was emphasized that contacts held within the framework of international forums and events demonstrate the high level of relations between the two countries. Sahiba Gafarova also congratulated her counterpart on the successful organization of an event of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

She stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are based on shared religion, history, and culture, and that cooperation in all areas has been comprehensively developing thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries' leaders.

It was noted that the parliaments continue to support the political vision outlined by the heads of state and maintain close cooperation.

During the discussion, the importance of further strengthening interaction between the parliamentary friendship groups and expanding cooperation through other formats was highlighted.

The sides also stressed the need to continue joint efforts to broaden interparliamentary ties and cooperation within international organizations.