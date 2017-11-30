Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan can create joint ventures in defense industry

© Report

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan can create joint ventures in the field of defense industry.

Report informs, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif said at a press conference following the results of the first tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in Baku.

According to him, during the meeting the parties discussed the most important spheres, from defense to development of trade, which have a great expansion potential.

"Our trilateral relations are developing, we also need to expand transport links," Pakistani foreign minister said.

"We have agreed to continue the tripartite platform. We believe that we have a great potential for expanding our relations”, he said.