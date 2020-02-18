Azerbaijan to assist Albania after earthquake

Countries participating at the International Donors' Conference 'Together for Albania' pledged a total of 1.15 billion euros in donations, grants, and loans to help the country recover from the November 26 earthquake.

More than 100 countries and international organizations will provide financial assistance to Albania.

The largest donors are the European Commission (€115 million), France (€100 million), and the UAE (€70 million).

Azerbaijan plans to allocate €500,000 to Albania.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the Conference for Albania.