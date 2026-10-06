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    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani citizen killed in drone attack on vessel in Black Sea

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:22
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani citizen killed in drone attack on vessel in Black Sea

    An Azerbaijani citizen was killed and another is reported missing following a drone attack on a vessel in the Black Sea.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that a foreign cargo vessel, the Royal Mammadov, came under a drone attack off the coast of Romania on September 5.

    According to the information received, the vessel's captain, Azerbaijani citizen Rustam Hasanov, born in 1974, was killed in the attack. Another Azerbaijani citizen, 24-year-old Muhammad Suleymanzada, born in 2002, is reported missing. Search operations are currently underway.

    The other Azerbaijani citizens aboard the vessel were rescued, with three of them hospitalized.

    The Foreign Ministry, together with the country's diplomatic missions and relevant authorities of the respective states, is coordinating efforts. Necessary measures are being taken to provide medical and consular assistance to the citizens, as well as to arrange for the repatriation of the deceased's body.

    "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We once again call on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from travelling to regions where military operations are underway and an unstable situation persists, as well as from working in such areas and on means of transport, including vessels operating on high-risk routes," the ministry said.

    Azerbaijani MFA Drone attack
    XİN: Qara dənizdə gəminin dronla vurulması nəticəsində bir azərbaycanlı həlak olub, biri itkin düşüb
    МИД: При атаке дрона на судно в Черном море погиб гражданин Азербайджана
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