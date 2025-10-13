Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran hold trilateral government meeting kicks off in Baku

A trilateral meeting between government representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran is underway in Baku, Report informs.

The delegations are led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev for Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk for Russia, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadiq.

Key topics on the agenda include cooperation in transportation and logistics, energy, and customs procedures. The meeting aims to strengthen regional connectivity and expand economic collaboration among the three neighboring countries.