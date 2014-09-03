The Ministry of Finance was commissioned to provide the amount envisioned in the decree.
Azerbaijan President allocates AZN 2 million to the Ministry of Youth and Sport
Baku.3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “measures for holding of The First Global Forum on Youth Policy and the 6th e-Sports World Championship in Baku”. Report informs, AZN 2 million was allocated from President’s Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Youths and Sport for holding of the first Global Forum on Youth Policies and the 6th e-Sports World Championship in October-November, 2014, in Baku.
Pərvin AbbasovNews Author
