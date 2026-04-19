Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss Middle East situation

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 13:07
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss Middle East situation

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's foreign minister, met with Ayman Safadi, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

    They emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to further develop friendly and partnership relations and expand cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

    The parties also noted the value of mutual support based on friendship and solidarity within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

    During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions on the current security situation in the Middle East. They said the crisis can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means, expressing hope that dialogue and negotiations would yield results.

    Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Azərbaycan və İordaniya arasında Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyət müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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