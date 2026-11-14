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Azerbaijan has been invited to take part in the 2027 Mexico Aerospace Fair (FAMEX).

Report informs that representatives of the FAMEX Committee extended the invitation during a meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev.

"During the diplomatic meeting, a cordial invitation was extended to Azerbaijan to participate in FAMEX 2027 to promote technological development in aerospace, security, defense and airport connectivity," Azerbaijan's embassy in Mexico said.

The embassy added that Azerbaijan's participation would raise the fair's international profile, strengthen institutional and trade ties between the two countries, and create new business opportunities for the global industry.

The fair is scheduled for April 20–24, 2027, at Santa Lucía Air Base in the State of Mexico.