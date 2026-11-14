Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan invited to Mexico's FAMEX 2027 aerospace exhibition

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 19:13
    Azerbaijan invited to Mexico's FAMEX 2027 aerospace exhibition

    Azerbaijan has been invited to take part in the 2027 Mexico Aerospace Fair (FAMEX).

    Report informs that representatives of the FAMEX Committee extended the invitation during a meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev.

    "During the diplomatic meeting, a cordial invitation was extended to Azerbaijan to participate in FAMEX 2027 to promote technological development in aerospace, security, defense and airport connectivity," Azerbaijan's embassy in Mexico said.

    The embassy added that Azerbaijan's participation would raise the fair's international profile, strengthen institutional and trade ties between the two countries, and create new business opportunities for the global industry.

    The fair is scheduled for April 20–24, 2027, at Santa Lucía Air Base in the State of Mexico.

    Seymur Fataliyev Mexico United States of America (USA)
    Azərbaycan FAMEX-ə dəvət edilib
    Азербайджан приглашен на Международную аэрокосмическую выставку в Мексике
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:36
    Germany eyes reserve coal plants to save gas this winter
    Other countries
    20:25
    Paris protests draw nearly 9,000 participants; 23 detained
    Other countries
    20:05
    Death toll from two crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway rises to 13
    Other countries
    19:51
    Putin, Xi and Trump to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, Kremlin says
    Region
    19:35
    IDEA, ICESCO explore joint environmental projects at COP31
    Foreign policy
    19:13
    Azerbaijan invited to Mexico's FAMEX 2027 aerospace exhibition
    Foreign policy
    18:53
    SOCAR's STAR refinery raises naphtha output by 16.7% in September
    Energy
    18:25
    Azerbaijan forecasts 11.1% rise in cotton output in 2027
    AIC
    18:06
    Azerbaijan forecasts a 17.8% drop in potato output in 2027
    AIC
    All News Feed