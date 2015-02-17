 Top
    Azerbaijani FM sends letter of condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt

    Letter was sent on occassion of barbaric killing of 21 nationals of Egypt by the terrorists

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov sent a letter of condolences to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry on barbaric killing of 21 nationals of Egypt by the terrorists.

    Report was told by the press service of the Miinistry of Foreign Affairs. 

    At the letter Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlines that the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, shares the grievances of Egyptian people and reiterates condemnation of all forms and manifestations of terrorism.  

