Azerbaijan closing border with Iran

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said the situation was discussed with the relevant state bodies of Iran.

Based on recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the experience of other countries, within the two-week interim regime it was decided to close the state border under restrictive regime between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran from 16:00 on 29 February 2020, due to the spread of coronavirus risk.

The necessary corridor will be provided for the departure of Iranian citizens from Azerbaijan and vice versa through appropriate regime.

As the case may require, humanitarian visas will be provided to Iranian citizens.

