Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations

Stay up to date with the top news!

As part of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev's working visit to Argentina, a bilateral meeting was held on November 14 with the country's Justice Minister, Juan Bautista Mahiques, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

The parties discussed the further development of bilateral relations in combating crime, expanding cooperation in the legal sphere, and other issues of mutual interest.