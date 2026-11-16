Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:36
    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations

    As part of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev's working visit to Argentina, a bilateral meeting was held on November 14 with the country's Justice Minister, Juan Bautista Mahiques, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

    The parties discussed the further development of bilateral relations in combating crime, expanding cooperation in the legal sphere, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations
    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations
    Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss bilateral relations

    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-Argentina relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Argentina arasında ikitərəfli münasibətlər müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Аргентина обсудили двусторонние отношения
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    44 filmi

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