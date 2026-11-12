Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan and UK pledge closer cooperation to counter common threats

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 23:41
    Azerbaijan and UK pledge closer cooperation to counter common threats

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have made a long-term commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation to support regional peace and stability and improve their ability to deter, prevent and respond to common threats.

    Report informs that the commitment is set out in the joint declaration on strategic partnership signed by the two countries.

    The two countries will maintain regular high-level engagement and deepen coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    They will also advance defence cooperation focused on training, capacity building and interoperability, and explore ways to expand defence industry cooperation, including through joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

    "They will strengthen cooperation across a broad spectrum of security priorities, in response to evolving security challenges and threats.

    "Additionally, Participants will form enhanced law-enforcement partnerships and border management cooperation, and judicial and legal collaboration to strengthen the rule of law and institutional resilience.

    "They further affirm their intention to cooperate in multilateral fora where interests align, contributing jointly to international peace and security," the declaration says.

    Strategic partnership Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Bakı və London müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirəcək, təhdidlərə cavab verəcəklər
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