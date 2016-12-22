Azerbaijan and Turkey hold political consultations

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish ministerial political consultations has been held.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in the consultations, the Azerbaijani side was represented by Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov and Turkish side by Deputy FM Ümit Yalçın.

It was stated that "one nation, two states" words by national leader Heydar Aliyev is a typical symbol of brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey, based on national, historical and cultural roots.

It was stated that recent incidents in Turkey cause great concern in Azerbaijan, also concern expressed over that the incidents aimed at violation of stability in Turkish domestic and foreign policy, as well as it was noted that all forms and manifestations of terror are condemned and Azerbaijan always supports Turkey.

Also, the sides expressed their satisfaction with cooperation in the trilateral format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan.

Attention was paid to increase efforts to resolve Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Other international issues were also discussed during the meeting.