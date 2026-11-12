Azerbaijan and the Netherlands seek to expand interparliamentary dialogue

Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong and head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and chair of the working group on Azerbaijani-Dutch interparliamentary relations, Gaya Mammadov, discussed the development of interparliamentary ties and prospects for cooperation.

"During the meeting, the positive momentum in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, the development of interparliamentary ties and possible areas for cooperation were discussed," the Dutch Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, according to Report.

It was noted that contacts between the parliaments of the two countries, held on the sidelines of the 33rd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague in July 2026, had opened up additional opportunities to expand dialogue.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing interparliamentary cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations.