Azerbaijan and Palestine signed on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov has made a visit to Palestine.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA), during the visit, he has met with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat and Deputy Foreign Minister Tayseer Jaradat.

During the meetings, views have been exchanged on topical issues of cooperation between the two countries as well as on regional issues in the Middle East and South Caucasus.

During the visit, 'Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Palestine on visa exemption of diplomatic passports holders' has been signed.