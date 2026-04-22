Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan and Latvia consider launching direct flights

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 20:35
    Azerbaijan and Latvia consider launching direct flights

    Azerbaijan and Latvia have agreed to consider launching direct flights.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this in a press statement with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 22, Report informs.

    "Another issue that we also agreed to explore is direct flight connections, especially in these times when there are certain disruptions and shortages of jet fuel for some airlines, which fortunately Azerbaijani airlines do not suffer from. This could be another opportunity," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev Edgars Rinkēvičs direct flights Latvia
    Azərbaycan və Latviya birbaşa uçuşların müzakirəsini planlaşdırır
    Азербайджан и Латвия планируют обсудить вопрос открытия прямых авиарейсов

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