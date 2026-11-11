Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in religious affairs

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 16:06
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in religious affairs

    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov has met with Georgia's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Giorgi Zakharashvili.

    According to Report, the State Committee said the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, which are rooted in deep historical ties, mutual trust and longstanding traditions of friendship. The importance of further strengthening cooperation in religious affairs was also emphasized.

    Mammadov briefed the ambassador on Azerbaijan's religious diversity, relations between the state and religious organizations, and the government's policy in this area.

    Zakharashvili expressed his satisfaction at beginning his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of studying and promoting the country's experience in fostering tolerance. He also spoke positively about the opportunities provided to religious communities in Azerbaijan to carry out their activities.

    The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation in religious education.

    Ramin Mammadov Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan arasında dini sahədə münasibətlər müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили сотрудничество в религиозной сфере
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