    Azerbaijan an important EU Partner on energy issues

    Energy efficiency issue will be key topic in the upcoming EP summit

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is an important partner of European Union (EU) on energy issues.

    A high-ranking EU official told Report, commenting the upcoming summit of Eastern Partnership, which will take place in Brussels, November 24.

    He said the issue of energy of energy efficiency will be key topic in the upcoming summit and perhaps included in the tex of final document.

    High-ranking official added that EU has ambitious plans for future in this sphere. 

