Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Armenia receives 105,000 tonnes of cargo via Azerbaijan since November 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 21:42
    Armenia receives 105,000 tonnes of cargo via Azerbaijan since November 2025

    A total of 105,000 tonnes of cargo has been shipped to Armenia through Azerbaijan since November 2025, a figure discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dublin, Ireland.

    Report informs that the leaders met on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit and welcomed the transit of cargo to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan.

    They also discussed progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), including the planning and design of its rail and road links, as well as prospects for transit along the route.

    Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Son bir ildə Azərbaycan ərazisindən Ermənistana ümumilikdə 105 min ton yük daşınıb
    За последний год через Азербайджан в Армению перевезено 105 тыс. тонн грузов
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    22:23
    Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operation
    Other countries
    22:16
    Photo
    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    Photo
    Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    22:02
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Region
    21:51
    Azerbaijan and Armenia set up cross-border river working groups
    Ecology
    21:42
    Armenia receives 105,000 tonnes of cargo via Azerbaijan since November 2025
    Foreign policy
    21:35
    Georgian president stresses importance of ties with Azerbaijan
    Region
    21:28
    Azerbaijan's Bilal Gurbanov wins tumbling silver in China
    Individual sports
    21:15
    Photo
    Video
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin - Updated
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed