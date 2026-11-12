Armenia receives 105,000 tonnes of cargo via Azerbaijan since November 2025

A total of 105,000 tonnes of cargo has been shipped to Armenia through Azerbaijan since November 2025, a figure discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dublin, Ireland.

Report informs that the leaders met on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit and welcomed the transit of cargo to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan.

They also discussed progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), including the planning and design of its rail and road links, as well as prospects for transit along the route.