Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Analyst: Ilham Aliyev's regional policy is important for Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 15:49
    Analyst: Ilham Aliyev's regional policy is important for Georgia

    The activities of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the European Political Community Summit in Dublin and his approach to regional cooperation create new opportunities for Georgia as well.

    Speaking to Report's Georgian bureau, prominent Georgian expert, political analyst, and head of the SIKHA Research Fund, Archil Sikharulidze, said that the European Union has a strong need for the South Caucasus.

    "Because the region is directly linked to energy security, and Azerbaijan is one of the most important actors in this process. This factor creates opportunities for the countries of the South Caucasus to establish strong and significant positions within the region," he said.

    Sikharulidze also touched on Georgia's relations with the European Union, noting that there are currently certain difficulties between Tbilisi and Brussels, and that Georgia"s current policies do not fully satisfy the EU.

    He added that Georgia is becoming increasingly important for Azerbaijan as well: "Azerbaijan has plans for cooperation with Georgia aimed at strengthening the South Caucasus. This cooperation opens new opportunities for Georgia not only in terms of financial benefits but also in strengthening its position as an independent state. The President of Azerbaijan is the leader of a friendly country that is also of great importance to Georgia. Ilham Aliyev"s focus on the region as a whole and his approach to issues from the perspective of regional interests rather than those of a single state is a positive factor. The Azerbaijani President"s role in this regard is of great significance."

    Archil Sikharulidze Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Arçil Sixarulidze: İlham Əliyevin regional siyasəti Gürcüstan üçün də mühüm əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Арчил Сихарулидзе: Региональная политика Ильхама Алиева важна и для Грузии
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