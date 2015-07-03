Ambassador: We try to create strong positive US-Azerbaijan relationship

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We are trying to create a strong positive relationship between the US and Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta stated at the event dedicated to the Day of the Declaration of the United States Independence.

The ambassador noted that this declaration allowed America to create a framework for achieving the prosperity of the country.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Ismayil Ismayilov congratulated the people of America on the occasion of the 239th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of the US Independence.

He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States developed in many fields, especially in economy and security. The deputy minister stressed the cooperation between the two countries in the field of international security and counterterrorism.

"We hope that the United States, as co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, will intensify its efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which resulted in the Azerbaijani territories remain occupied. The resolution of this conflict will strengthen the security in the South Caucasus."

I.Ismayilov added that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support and contribution of the United States in the adoption of four UN resolutions that recognize the territorial integrity and the immutability of the borders of Azerbaijan. He also stressed the contribution of the American experts involved in the organization of Baku 2015 the First European Games.