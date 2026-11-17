The United Kingdom will continue supporting Azerbaijan's mine clearance efforts to ensure that former internally displaced persons (IDPs) can safely return to their homes, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference.

The diplomat recalled that Azerbaijan and the UK signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership on November 12. He said it was important to ensure that people across all regions of Azerbaijan benefit from the partnership.

"Our focus has not been solely on Baku. At our previous meeting, I spoke about my role as Ambassador to Azerbaijan, not just to Baku. I firmly believe it is essential to ensure that the benefits of our partnership are felt by people across all regions of the country," the diplomat noted.

He also shared his impressions of a visit to Garabagh in September, highlighting the rapid pace of reconstruction efforts.

"British experts are contributing to this process, including through the work of Chapman Taylor in Shusha, Khankandi, Aghdam and Fuzuli," the ambassador said.

Norman recalled that the UK became the first country to support the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in 2020.

"The UK is proud to have been the first country to support ANAMA in 2020. We will continue supporting mine clearance efforts to ensure that former internally displaced persons can safely return to their homes," he added.