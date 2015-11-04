Ambassador: U.S. will continue to work with Azerbaijani government after elections

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will continue working with government of Azerbaijan after the elections to the Milli Majlis.

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

"As I already said we will continue to work with elected deputies of the Parliament, that we do in other countries", US Ambassador said.

Commenting on the question of journalists about the difference between critical statements from the U.S. State Department and the positive feedback of other observer missions about elections in Azerbaijan, R.Sekuta recalled that the State Department said in a statement that U.S. will continue to work with Azerbaijan to build a prosperous and strong state. "The statement also expressed our regret about non participation of the OSCE/ODIHR in election."