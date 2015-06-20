​Ambassador Tahir Taghizade responds to the accusations against Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "By hosting the 1st European games, Azerbaijan took the responsibility to establish the highest standards for the next games."

Report informs, this was stated in a letter of Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK, Mr. Tahir Tagizade to The Guardian.

According to him, the 1st European games are a great event for the people of Azerbaijan and Europe to join the celebration of the common ideals of sport: "However it is disappointing when we are confronted with baseless allegations concerning non-sports issues by human rights groups and the media. I would like to make it clear that Azerbaijan is determined to pursue its strategic course that aims to build a vibrant civil society and strong democracy. Not because we want to please our critics, but because it is a choice consciously made in line with the interests of Azerbaijan. Over the last few days we have witnessed harsh and unethical language used in relation to Azerbaijan. I condemn the media’s choice of scornful and disrespectful expressions used in connection with my country " .

The Ambassador also touched upon the refusal to accredit the sports correspondent of the Guardian: "I need to stress the need to respect internal accreditation procedures of the Baku 2015 organizing committee. “Each press accreditation application is considered separately and there are specific clearance criteria that need to be met before an issuance of press accreditation. It is also unfortunate that our suggestion to Amnesty International to postpone its mission to Baku to a later date has been conveyed to the media as barring AI from entering Azerbaijan. It goes without saying that for the mission to engage with government officials at a time when the country hosts such a large scale sports event is effectively impossible, both time-wise and logistics-wise".