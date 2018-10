Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The new Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan was appointed.

Report informs citing Gulf Times, according to the decree of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Sayar Abdulrahman Jassim al-Mauda became the new Ambassador of Qatar in Azerbaijan.

The previous Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad al-Thani held this post since December 2008.