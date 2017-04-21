Ambassador of Mexico Labardini pays visit to Sheki

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 20, Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini has visited Sheki.

Report informs referring to the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, a meeting was held with the Chief of the Executive Branch of Sheki city Elkhan Usubov.

The Mayor presented general information about the city, its relevance throughout different historical epochs. It has been ruled that Sheki is one of the most important tourist centers of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Labardini reported on the activity of the Embassy and events held in the different areas. The bilateral diplomatic relations that celebrated its 25th anniversary this year were also discussed. The diplomat spoke about main directions of the Mexican economy and national culture.

The parties expressed their mutual satisfaction at the holding of this first bilateral meeting and wished for continuous development of relations.

Afterwards, Ambassador of Mexico visited the State Drama Theater of Sheki named after Sabit Rahman, where he was informed about the theater's facilities, its program and activity. The diplomat stressed an important role of cultural ties in strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Ambassador Labardini made a tour of some of the most outstanding places in the city.