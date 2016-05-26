Ambassador: Azerbaijani-French relations are developing dynamically

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of the University of France-Azerbaijan (UFAZ) in Baku will be beneficial primarily to students, as they will be provided with a double diploma.

Report informs, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Aurelia Bouchez told reporters.

She noted that education at this university will meet the French standards: "Formation of teaching staff and the curriculum will be conducted the same way as at the University of Strasbourg. French teachers from the University of Strasbourg will teach in three specialties, but teachers from University of Rennes will teach in one specialty. Since this project is being conducted jointly with the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, the teachers of the university will also teach there."

Mentioning that the relations between Azerbaijan and France are developing dynamically, A.Bouchez also added that the project meets the interests of Azerbaijan, as well as students who will graduate from the UFAZ, in a consequence will contribute t diversification of Azerbaijan's economy.

Notably, UFAZ implemented jointly with Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and will open in September this year. Other shareholders of the project are the French Universities of Strasbourg and Rennes.