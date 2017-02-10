Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade turnover spiked three times in 2016

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan increased three times in 2016.

Report informs referring to Pakistani media, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizadeh said at a meeting with a business delegation from Azerbaijan in the slamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

According to him, despite growth of trade relations, there is a great potential to further increase the ties. He expressed hope that the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation will contribute to achievement of these goals.

In turn, AzPromo representative said that Azerbaijani companies are interested in doing business in Pakistan.

ICCI Senior Vice President Khalid Malik said that the level of bilateral trade between the two countries is not at a proper level, adding that Pakistan could export finished products to Azerbaijan in pharmaceutics, textile, agricultural and other industries.