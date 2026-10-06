Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan Germany's crucial, reliable partner in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:33
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan Germany's crucial, reliable partner in South Caucasus

    Azerbaijan is Germany's most important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Berlin opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

    "The Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda of Bilateral Partnership is a serious commitment by both countries to expanding our cooperation," the ambassador said.

    Lölke also noted the importance of establishing the German-Azerbaijani Business Council. He mentioned that the corresponding document was signed during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin, with the participation of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, German representatives, and the German Eastern Business Association.

    "I am absolutely confident that the issue of connectivity will very soon become the second pillar of our bilateral economic relations alongside energy," the ambassador noted.

    Lölke also touched upon the issue of stability and the peace process in the region. He stated that the German government welcomes the progress achieved by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process and their commitment to continuing it.

    "Sustainable peace is undoubtedly necessary for the stability of the region, regional integration, as well as for unlocking the region's economic potential," the ambassador emphasized.

    Dirk Lölke Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Səfir: Azərbaycan Almaniyanın Cənubi Qafqazda ən mühüm və etibarlı tərəfdaşıdır
    Посол: Азербайджан - важнейший и надежный партнер Германии на Южном Кавказе
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed