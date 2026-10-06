Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan is Germany's most important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Berlin opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

"The Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda of Bilateral Partnership is a serious commitment by both countries to expanding our cooperation," the ambassador said.

Lölke also noted the importance of establishing the German-Azerbaijani Business Council. He mentioned that the corresponding document was signed during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Berlin, with the participation of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, German representatives, and the German Eastern Business Association.

"I am absolutely confident that the issue of connectivity will very soon become the second pillar of our bilateral economic relations alongside energy," the ambassador noted.

Lölke also touched upon the issue of stability and the peace process in the region. He stated that the German government welcomes the progress achieved by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process and their commitment to continuing it.

"Sustainable peace is undoubtedly necessary for the stability of the region, regional integration, as well as for unlocking the region's economic potential," the ambassador emphasized.