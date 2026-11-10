Ali Sevim believes Zangazur Corridor to open during his tenure

Ali Sevim, Türkiye's Consul General in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, has said that he believes the Zangazur Corridor will open during his tenure, Report informs.

While speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an event marking the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's death, the Consul General described M.K. Atatürk as a great statesman:

"We have gathered in Nakhchivan, which Atatürk called the 'Turkish Gateway', to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and a great leader.

"Atatürk was a great leader, statesman, military commander, reformer, republican, populist, and a man of peace. While remaining committed to the national values of Turkish society, he also sought to transform it into a society that was open to science and the arts. I remember him, his comrades-in-arms, and all our martyrs with reverence."

The diplomat, who has recently begun his tenure in Nakhchivan, said that he already feels at home there:

"The city's beauty, traditional architecture, well-maintained parks, orderly traffic, and overall discipline have made a positive impression on me. I hope my tenure here will be successful and enjoyable. I believe that the opening of the Zangazur Corridor will take place during my term in office."