Ali Hasanov comments on hearings on Azerbaijan held in USA

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "A very strong civil society, NGOs' third sector formed during the years of independence. Now, it is a reality, one cannot deny it. Today, about three thousand NGOs were registered in the country,"

The head of the Department of Social and Political Issues of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said in the conference on the reports regarding the activities of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of Azerbaijan in 2014, Report informs.

A.Hasanov reminded that the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation of the 3rd sector. Noting the efficient activity of the Council, A.Hasanov said that the Council has proved itself in society: "More than 20 million manats was spent on projects by the Council during 2008-2014."

The department head of the PA mentioned hearings on Azerbaijan held by Democracy Assistance Fund of the United States: "NGOs representatives are not the people without the national interests. NGOs representatives of Azerbaijan attend the hearings held in USA together with Armenians and discuss the current situation in the country. They express their subjective opinions. We say to them not to give advice to Azerbaijan or to suggest their considerations to us. They form policy against Azerbaijan from the common center. We object those who are against the national interests of the country. The position of the government against these circles is performed with public reproach and words. If they cannot distinguish public reproach from the application of physical violence, they should not be engaged in politics."

He also responds to accusations of tightening the laws on NGOs in Azerbaijan: "NGOs have priorities for 2015. Some circles criticize us that the situation was complicated. However it is not true. The activities of NGOs on transparency have not been made difficult. Each activity must be reported to the public. If the society is unaware, it simply means that there is no transparency. If the law exists, it should be implemented. If there is a shortage of the law, it should be discussed. Azerbaijani government tries to protect the transparency in the country."