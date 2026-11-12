Alain Berset: Council of Europe closely monitoring developments in South Caucasus

The Council of Europe is closely monitoring the development of the situation in the South Caucasus and is ready to assist in strengthening peace and stability in the region, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset said, as quoted by Report's correspondent in Dublin.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in the South Caucasus. All three countries of the region are full and strong members of the Council of Europe. We are working with them and are ready to consider how we can be useful in achieving peace," Berset said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia are interacting with each other with the support of US President Donald Trump.

"I also note that Azerbaijan and Armenia are working together, including with the support of President Trump. We are following this process very closely," the Secretary General of the Council of Europe added.