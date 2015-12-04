Ahmet Davutoglu: Turkey and Azerbaijan are basis for communication in Europe and Asia

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey - are special. Every leader in Turkey makes first visit to Azerbaijan, and vice versa."

Report informs Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu said that speaking at the University of ADA.

"For us, Baku is the same as the native Istanbul. We are all from Baku. A huge hello to Azerbaijan," A.Davutoglu started his speech .

Speaking about the relations between the two countries, A.Davutoglu quoted Heydar Aliyev that Azerbaijan and Turkey - are one nation and two states.

A.Davutoglu, in his speech called Turkey and Azerbaijan are the basis for the relationship between Europe and Asia.

Regarding the issue around Syria, the Turkish prime minister said Turkey hosted more than 2 million people:"We did not make the difference between Arabs and Kurds. Turkey will always support Syria.The same applies to Azerbaijan. We will always be with Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh problem"