A "National day" was organized at the Azerbaijan's pavilion of Expo Milano 2015

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ A "National day" has been organized at the Azerbaijan`s pavilion in the "Expo Milano 2015" international exhibition.

Report informs, an official presentation ceremony of the Azerbaijan`s pavilion was held as part of the "National day".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The event also brought together representatives of the Italian government, public figures, representatives of diplomatic corps in the country and other influential guests.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived in the territory of the "Expo Milano 2015" exhibition.

The foundation of the Azerbaijan`s national pavilion in the "Expo Milano 2015" was laid in July, 2014. The preparatory and construction work lasted for 18 months. The organizational work over the Azerbaijan`s national pavilion was conducted by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center. According to the motto of this year`s exhibition, the 4-storey national pavilion, which covers 1800 square meters, glorifies Azerbaijan`s history and cultural heritage, rich environmental potential, richness of flora and fauna and rare biodiversity. 300-man working group, consisting of local and foreign experts was created for the preparation of the project.

A "Mirroring Baku" – direct connection with Baku was created in the national pavilion of Azerbaijan, which became the novelty among participant states. At the entrance of the national pavilion, a mirror-shaped monitor, with the dimension of human was installed and supplied with wavy chair.

Such monitor is also installed in Baku – in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center. These monitors create unity and are connected to each other. The visitors of the pavilion can stand in front of the monitor, see the place where the second monitor was installed in Baku and can speak to the people. This also gives Baku residents and tourists opportunity to get familiar with the Azerbaijan`s pavilion and its visitors. The project "Mirroring Baku" creates condition for thousands of participants of the exhibition to have connection with Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan which plays a role of bridge between the East and the West.

A video connection was first established with Baku at the Azerbaijan`s pavilion. Employee of the Heydar Aliyev Center Mahabbat Mehdiyeva greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

It is planned to organize various presentations during the next 6 months at the pavilion, which was designed in a special conception. Following the end of the "Expo Milano 2015", the Azerbaijan`s pavilion will be disassembled and will be installed in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva were informed about the conception of the Azerbaijan`s national pavilion.

The 3 biospheres are embodying Azerbaijan, which is always able to keep and protect its environment and ancient culture in a harmony. The wavy wooden walls of the pavilion are a symbol of a wind, specific for Azerbaijan and a cultural and creative stream, which always circulates here. A pavilion "Azerbaijan. A treasury of biodiversity", which was created for the "Expo Milano 2015" reflects the unique natural and cultural treasury of this land, which plays a role of bridge between the North and the South, the East and the West.

The biosphere "Cross of the cultures" takes the visitors to very important historic and cultural places of the country. The second biosphere – "Biodiversity" is dedicated to the country`s natural biodiversity and cultural heritage. The construction in the center of the biosphere embodies a tree of pomegranate, which is a symbol of richness of Azerbaijan. The next biosphere is called "Innovation and tradition". There is a figure of a tree, the roots of which are directed to the sky. This symbolically demonstrates the loyalty of Azerbaijani people to traditions, and at the same time, that it is the innovative country, directed to the future.

The first floor of the pavilion is called a "Symphony of voices", and presents information about Azerbaijan`s history, culture and geography. The second floor – a "Symphony of colors" features climate, landscape and biological diversity. The third floor, which is called a "Symphony of tastes" presents information and examples of national cuisine and organic foods. This floor also has sections "Discover Baku" and "Personalities of Azerbaijan", which give opportunity to get interactively familiar with the country and its personalities from photos, maps and portraits of Azerbaijanis representing various spheres. The national pavilion also reflects the existence of 9 climate zones, and that the international organizations show Azerbaijan as one of the 25 spaces of biodiversity in the world. The monitors of the pavilion also demonstrate various information about pearls of Azerbaijani music and cinematography, traditions and art.

There is a restaurant on the terrace – 4th floor of the pavilion, which presents national cuisine and different concert programs.

An IDEA – Biodiversity Park, created in the yard of the national pavilion features information about the activity of the IDEA - International Dialogue for Environmental Action, various environmental projects and programs of entertainment.

The internal design of the pavilion reflects the work done in Azerbaijan towards protection of biodiversity and solution of ecological problems, provide and protection of restoration of national natural resources, implementation of local and international ecological projects. Various scenarios were prepared up to now for shooting of short films on foresaid directions. The scenarios as usual cover food, agriculture, ecological resources, natural landscape, social development, export and infrastructure, culture, art, protection of environment and actions to stop spreading out the genetically modified foods. These videos will be presented in the Azerbaijan`s pavilion until the end of the exhibition, and will provide visitors with visual presentation about the country.

On the eve of the "Expo Milano 2015", photos and videos of rich with biodiversity, existing in Azerbaijan`s various regions, rare landscape, natural resources and historic monuments in different regions were taken and shoot. On this purpose, a number of visits to Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Yardimli, Shamkir, Shaki, Gabala, Shabran, Guba, Khizi, Siyazan, Shirvan, Absheron and other cities and regions were organized in April, 2014.

According to the opinion of the "Expo Milano 2015" Organizing Committee, Azerbaijan is among those countries, who first implemented the demands, put in front of the participating state at the initial level of preparation and installation process, and presentation about the context and design of the pavilion. Foreign press and leading Italian media hailed Azerbaijan as a leader for finishing the construction and design work of the pavilion. Official delegations of various countries and the leadership of the exhibition noted that the design of the Azerbaijan`s pavilion was much differed from others, and was suitable to the chosen theme. Because of the success of Azerbaijan, Armenia refused to attend the "Expo Milano 2015".

Later, President Ilham Aliyev attended the flag raising ceremony within the "Expo Milano 2015" international exhibition. Anthems of Italy and Azerbaijan were played, and state flags were raised.

Commissioner General for "Expo Milano 2015" Bruno Antonio Pasquino addressed the event.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev made a speech.

Following the speeches, the President and his spouse familiarized themselves with the Italian national pavilion at the exhibition.

"Expo Milano 2015" international exhibition is underway since May 1. This year`s exhibition, which is being organized under motto "Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life" brings together 145 countries. Only 54 of them, including Azerbaijan are being represented by national pavilions. Other countries have just stands. The exhibition will end on October 31.

The world "Expo" exhibition is famous for the number of visitors and its scale. More than 11 million tickets were sold until May 1 - the start of this year`s exhibition, which organized in Milan. Since May 1, more than a million guests have visited Azerbaijan`s national pavilion.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the guest book of the Italian national pavilion.

The World "Expo" exhibition was first organized in 1851. The exhibition ranks third after the Olympic Games and World Football Championships for the number of visitors.