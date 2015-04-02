7 Azerbaijanis were on board of sunken 'Dalniy Vostok' trawler

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ 7 Azerbaijanis were on board of 'Dalniy Vostok' trawler crashed in the Sea of Okhotsk off the coast of Kamchatka.

Report was told in the regional emergency department of Russia, among the crew of the trawler were Safarov Safar Mohammed oglu (18.02.1964), Sadigov Imadeddin Hidayat oglu (born in Nakhchivan 23.02.1969), Talybov Mailaga Ulduz oglu (28.12.1964) Magerramov Muradali Gurban oglu (09.04.1987), Aliyev Elman Fargan oglu (17.10.1964), Aliyev Jafar Fargan oglu (13.03.1975), Safarov Fazil Gilal oglu (23.10.1959).

All of them are Russian citizens.

They were on board, but their fate remains unknown, said the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to the latest data from the 132 people aboard the trawler, 117 lifted out of the water (54 dead). Rescued 63 crew members will be delivered to Magadan. many survivors have severe frostbite due to a long stay in cold water.

Fate of 15 fishermen remains unknown. Rescue operation continues at the moment.