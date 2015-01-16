About 20 heads of states and governments and 60 foreign ministers attend 51st Munich Security Conference

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) to take place on February 6-8. Over 400 renowned decision-makers in international politics, including about twenty heads of state and government and more than sixty foreign and defense ministers will come together at the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) to discuss current and future issues in foreign and security policy, Report informs citing MSC press-service.

Key topics of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will be the collapse of the international order in view of the crisis in Ukraine and its implication for the European security architecture as well as the deriorating situation in the Middle East. The global refugees crisis and the fight against terrorism will also be among the top issues at this year's conference.

"The crisis in Ukraine, the continuing conflicts and processes of disintegration in the Middle East as well as new terrorist phenomena like the so-called "Islamic State" have shown clearly that the basic rules of the international system are in question. Given this situation I hope and expect that the 51st MSC will give impulses to end conflicts and to strengthen and develop the global system."- the Chairman of the conference Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger stated.

As high-ranking guests of the 51st MSC, conference chairman Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger will welcome among others German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Presidents of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite and Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the Prime Ministers of Iraq, Haider Al-Abadi and Lebanon, Tammam Salam, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini,the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov etc. Azerbaijan delegation will also participate at the conference.

On the margins of the 51st MSC a meeting of the "Panel of Eminent Persons on European Security as a Common Project" will be held for the first time and will be chaired by MSC chairman Ambassador Ischinger. On the initiative of the OSCE presidency troika of Switzerland (2014), Serbia (2015) and Germany (2016), this international commission of experts is mandated to make suggestions within the next 12 months on how to further strengthen trust throughout the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions and to build a more resilient system of European security.