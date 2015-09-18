154 Heads of State and Government will take part at jubilee session of UN General Assembly

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ 154 heads of states and governments and 30 ministers are planning to come to the70 th Session of the General Assembly. Report informs, it was said by spokesman for the UN Stefan Dyuzharrik at the briefing.

According to him, at the moment about nine thousand delegates registered, but their number could rise by another couple of thousand.During the general debate 485 events will be held that will be illustrated by at least three thousand journalists.

According to a preliminary schedule, on September 24 general debate will be opened by speech of the President of Brazil and the United States. On the same day the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk will address.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will give a speech on September 25. On September 26 scheduled performances of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, on September 27 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

General debate will end on September 30.