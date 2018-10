Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ 125th anniversary of the main author of draft Constitution of India Bhimrao Ambedkar will be celebrated in Baku.

Report was told in the Indian Embassy to Azerbaijan, a seminar will be held in Baku in this regard.

The event will be held at Azerbaijan University of Languages on April 14.

Guests of the seminar will be given information on the Constitution of India and the merits of B.Ambedkar.