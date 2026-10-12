100 students awarded Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program

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The selection process for the 2026-2027 academic year of the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program, jointly implemented by Azerbaijan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Science and Education, has been completed, Report informs.

According to a joint statement by the ministries, 100 applicants from 55 countries were awarded educational grants from among hundreds of candidates representing 64 countries.

The selected students will pursue studies at various academic levels at 11 Azerbaijani higher education institutions, including ADA University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Technical University, Baku State University, Baku Higher Oil School, Baku Engineering University, Nakhchivan State University, National Aviation Academy, and Khazar University.

The program is designed for citizens of OIC member states, Non-Aligned Movement countries, Small Island Developing States, as well as countries where peoples and national minorities with ethnic, historical, and cultural ties to Azerbaijan reside.

Under the program, participants will be able to study at Azerbaijani higher education institutions over a five-year period at various academic levels.

The initiative provides 100 scholarships annually, with a total of 500 grants planned for foreign citizens throughout the program's duration.