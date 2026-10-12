Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    100 students awarded Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:00
    100 students awarded Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program

    The selection process for the 2026-2027 academic year of the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program, jointly implemented by Azerbaijan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Science and Education, has been completed, Report informs.

    According to a joint statement by the ministries, 100 applicants from 55 countries were awarded educational grants from among hundreds of candidates representing 64 countries.

    The selected students will pursue studies at various academic levels at 11 Azerbaijani higher education institutions, including ADA University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Technical University, Baku State University, Baku Higher Oil School, Baku Engineering University, Nakhchivan State University, National Aviation Academy, and Khazar University.

    The program is designed for citizens of OIC member states, Non-Aligned Movement countries, Small Island Developing States, as well as countries where peoples and national minorities with ethnic, historical, and cultural ties to Azerbaijan reside.

    Under the program, participants will be able to study at Azerbaijani higher education institutions over a five-year period at various academic levels.

    The initiative provides 100 scholarships annually, with a total of 500 grants planned for foreign citizens throughout the program's duration.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Ministry of Science and Education educational programs
    Photo
    "Heydər Əliyev adına Beynəlxalq Təhsil Qrantı" proqramı üzrə 100 nəfər qalib olub
    Азербайджан завершил отбор стипендиатов на образовательный грант имени Гейдара Алиева
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed