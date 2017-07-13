"Zira" footballer: We have good chances to go through stage

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Our team has enough quality players. We have good chances to go through the stage".

Report informs, Zira's Gabriel Matey, speaking of the matches of the Europa League II qualifying round to be held in Romania with Astra. 27-year-old defender said they had well-prepared for two weeks in the team: "I hope we will be the happiest side at the end of two-game fight."

The new transfer said he did not have any information before transferring to "Zira", but when he was in Baku, he said he was fascinated: "Baku is a beautiful city like Dubai. I'm glad of this choice. Although I don’t have oil spots at my door, I felt the oil in the seawater. This is normal for the oil country”.

Notably, "Astra" vs "Zira" match to be held at "Marin Anastasovici Stadium in Guirgui starts at 21:30 Baku time. Return match to be held at Dalga Arena stadium in Baku, July 20.